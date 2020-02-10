Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.91 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $60.91 million and $6.27 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

