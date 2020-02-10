Argus Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $385.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus to $385.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.82.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $339.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.35. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $355.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.56 and a 200 day moving average of $273.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $731,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $805,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,235,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,417 shares of company stock worth $20,497,985. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

