Argus Price Reaches $0.0007 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Argus coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Argus has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Argus has a total market cap of $791.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047684 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00067180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000741 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,835.37 or 0.99988612 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000649 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

