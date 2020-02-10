Arionum (ARO) Trading Up 37% Over Last Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded 37% higher against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $125,577.00 and approximately $77,216.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,838.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.76 or 0.02261694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.50 or 0.04584099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00750007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00858293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00120199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010110 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00707709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.