Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, S&P Equity Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after purchasing an additional 526,552 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 103,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at $146,332,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

