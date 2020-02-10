Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Svb Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

ARWR stock opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

