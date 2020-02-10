Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Insider Susan E. Pietrucha Sells 3,433 Shares

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AJG opened at $104.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.13. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,046,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after buying an additional 722,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,409,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

