Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $105.53. 2,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,116. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,926 shares of company stock worth $3,776,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after acquiring an additional 722,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

