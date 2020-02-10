Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,549 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $160,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.12%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,078. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

