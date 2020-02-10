Artis Turba Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,757.00 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Artis Turba has a market cap of $228,336.00 and $13,757.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Artis Turba has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.03566945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00257695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00136975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,085,380 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com.

