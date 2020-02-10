Artur Bergman Sells 7,500 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $350,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $554,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $913,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $602,612.68.

On Thursday, January 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $161,850.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $579,172.50.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 876,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,945. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,698,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,288,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 89.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 266,271 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

