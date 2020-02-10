ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $43.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 113.26 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

