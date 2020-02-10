Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Assurant worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.41. 2,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.45%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.