Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Joe Newell Sells 4,117 Shares

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $58,502.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,404. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $778.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

