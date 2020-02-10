Atheios (ATH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $8,579.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.