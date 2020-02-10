Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Atlassian worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.26. The company had a trading volume of 317,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,111. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $99.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average is $130.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

