Atonomi Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Atonomi has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Atonomi has a market cap of $119,980.00 and $14.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDEX and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00046458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000611 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.05748735 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00120434 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003703 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

