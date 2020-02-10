ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$22.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

ATA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE ATA traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$19.32. 122,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,529. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 22.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$1,066,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$533,282.50. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total transaction of C$324,622.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,858.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

