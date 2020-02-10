AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,542 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $84,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 108,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

AT&T stock opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

