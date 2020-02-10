AudioCoin Achieves Market Cap of $191,308.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $191,308.00 and $27.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048689 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00070424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000751 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00083268 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,776.97 or 0.99962990 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000648 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About AudioCoin

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu.

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

