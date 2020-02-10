Aurora (AOA) Reaches Market Cap of $13.04 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and $2.62 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Indodax, Bitinka and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

