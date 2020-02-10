Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight Capital cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.13.

ACB traded down C$0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,501,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.09. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$13.67.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

