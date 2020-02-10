Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATHM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.80. 20,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,353. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 894.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

