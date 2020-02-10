AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $12.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $12.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,058.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,148.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,136.04. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $868.75 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

