Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 447.25 ($5.88).

AV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aviva to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 414 ($5.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 407.80 ($5.36) on Monday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 442.30 ($5.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 412.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 402.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.