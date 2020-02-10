Axe Market Cap Reaches $2.93 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $4.88 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00005713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit.

Axe Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,255,602 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

