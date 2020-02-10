Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Axon Enterprise worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $82.85 on Monday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.40, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,103.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $268,002.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

