Azure Power Global (AZRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Azure Power Global to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect Azure Power Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Shares of AZRE stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $12.15. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $511.77 million, a PE ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 1.29. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZRE shares. ValuEngine raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.04.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.