B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tuesday Morning in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TUES opened at $1.36 on Monday. Tuesday Morning has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Tuesday Morning by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

