B. Riley Weighs in on Microchip Technology Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.43. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $77.66 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

