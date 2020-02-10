Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 561 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 587.10 ($7.72).

BAB opened at GBX 563.89 ($7.42) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 615.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 552.04. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

