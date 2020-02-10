Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 561 ($7.38) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 587.10 ($7.72).

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 564.60 ($7.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 615.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

