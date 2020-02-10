Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

NYSE:BMI traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.55. 4,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,066. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $66.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

