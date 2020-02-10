Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC lowered Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bakkavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147 ($1.93).

BAKK opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $811.20 million and a P/E ratio of 18.42. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.78.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

