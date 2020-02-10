Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.75 ($4.39).

Shares of BBY stock opened at GBX 272.80 ($3.59) on Monday. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Also, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,821.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

