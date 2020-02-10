Ball Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.01.

NYSE BLL opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. Ball has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,620,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,836 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 3.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 259.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

