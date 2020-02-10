Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 21% against the US dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $657,032.00 and $9,162.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.03594496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00255991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00047239 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136908 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 3,090,428,164 coins and its circulating supply is 960,490,707 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars.

