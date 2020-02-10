Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

BSAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

BSAC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $32.97.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter worth $14,706,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 174,323 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 315,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 104,885 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,039,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 60,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

