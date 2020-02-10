Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its position in Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.59. 15,341,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,247,348. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

