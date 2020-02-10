Bankhaus Lampe Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €670.00 Price Target

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €670.00 ($779.07) price target by stock analysts at Bankhaus Lampe in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bankhaus Lampe’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) target price on Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €647.60 ($753.02).

Shares of FRA RAA traded down €22.50 ($26.16) on Monday, reaching €656.50 ($763.37). 15,253 shares of the company traded hands. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company has a 50 day moving average of €708.70 and a 200 day moving average of €667.08.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

