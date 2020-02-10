Barclays Reiterates GBX 190 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 196.93 ($2.59).

LON VOD opened at GBX 151.70 ($2.00) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 151.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.87. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43).

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

