Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BT.A. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 157 ($2.07) to GBX 146 ($1.92) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 222.58 ($2.93).

Shares of BT.A stock opened at GBX 154.58 ($2.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153.80 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.15 ($3.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 185.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

