Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Barnes Group worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $65.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

