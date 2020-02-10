Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sirius XM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,335,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.