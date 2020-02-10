Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.31 ($75.94).

ETR BAS traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €62.61 ($72.80). 1,036,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. Basf has a 52 week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

