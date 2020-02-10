Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100.11 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, IDCM and Kyber Network. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $374.50 million and $100.11 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.03594496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00255991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,429,847,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Koinex, Poloniex, IDEX, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Mercatox, ZB.COM, ABCC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Binance, CPDAX, Zebpay, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Liqui, Kyber Network, IDCM, WazirX, DDEX, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, Ethfinex, BitBay, Vebitcoin and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

