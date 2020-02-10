Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,143 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Bausch Health Companies worth $30,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHC. ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,867. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

