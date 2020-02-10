BCE Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.75.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$64.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.53. BCE has a 1-year low of C$56.81 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.8325 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.72%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

