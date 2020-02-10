BCE Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BCE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

NYSE BCE opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. BCE has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

