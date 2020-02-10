BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

BCE traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$64.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.53. BCE has a 52-week low of C$56.81 and a 52-week high of C$65.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.8325 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.86%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

